BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man is being hospitalized for injuries sustained in a shooting across the street from Boston Police headquarters.

The shooting happened in the Boston neighborhood of Roxbury on Saturday night.

Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans says the man was shot in the arm and in the lower body during a shootout with another man.

bpdheadquartersshooting Man Shot Near Boston Police Headquarters

Police investigate a shooting outside their headquarters (WBZ-TV)

He ran into police headquarters injured as the shooter kept firing. Bullets struck the building, leaving holes in one window.

The man is in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No information is available on whether a suspect has been taken into custody.

