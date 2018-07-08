  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Four puppies up for adoption at Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Patriot, Freedom, Firecracker, and Glory are 3-month-old labrador-mix puppies. Patriot is the only boy.

puppies Pet Parade: Shultzs Guest House

Patriotic puppies up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

They are from a litter of nine that came up from a shelter in Tennessee that works with Shultz’s Guest House. Their mother was found pregnant in a high-volume kill shelter.

The puppies are high energy and will want to run around and play a lot. They would do best in a family with kids.

puppies2 Pet Parade: Shultzs Guest House

Patriotic puppies up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

Shultz’s Guest House will be celebrating their 10th anniversary on October 13.

They are also the shelter behind ‘Wag Wednesdays’ at Boston’s City Hall Plaza. Adorable and adoptable pups are available to look at and pet every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The event was created to help promote their adoptable dogs.

For adoption information, visit www.sghrescue.org.

