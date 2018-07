NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a New Hampshire home.

Early Sunday morning police received a 911 call from a home on Buck Street in Nashua. A man, later identified as 49-year-old David Smith, was dead inside the house.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine Smith’s cause of death.

Nashua Police said there is no evidence to suggest there is a threat to the public.

No further information is currently available.