LA VERNE, Calif. (CBS) – Brandon Browner, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, was arrested Sunday morning on felony charges after he allegedly broke into a woman’s California home and threatened to kill her.

Just after 10 a.m., La Verne Police were called to a woman’s home. Browner had fled the scene when officers arrived.

Police say Browner broke into the woman’s home through a locked window. He then allegedly physically forced the woman into her home and injured her when she tried to run.

Browner stole a Rolex watch worth about $20,000 from the victim before running, police said.

The victim and Browner had a previously relationship together. The former NFL player previously was arrested for domestic violence and is restrained from the woman.

Browner was located several hours after the incident and taken into custody.

A cornerback who played five seasons in the NFL, Browner was a member of the Patriots when they beat the Seattle Seahawks on Malcolm Butler’s last-minute interception.