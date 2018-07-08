  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMInspiration Ministries
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brandon Browner, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL News

LA VERNE, Calif. (CBS) – Brandon Browner, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, was arrested Sunday morning on felony charges after he allegedly broke into a woman’s California home and threatened to kill her.

Just after 10 a.m., La Verne Police were called to a woman’s home. Browner had fled the scene when officers arrived.

Police say Browner broke into the woman’s home through a locked window. He then allegedly physically forced the woman into her home and injured her when she tried to run.

brandonbrowner Former Patriots Cornerback Brandon Browner Charged In Violent Attack

Brandon Browner. (Image Credit: La Verne Police)

Browner stole a Rolex watch worth about $20,000 from the victim before running, police said.

The victim and Browner had a previously relationship together. The former NFL player previously was arrested for domestic violence and is restrained from the woman.

Browner was located several hours after the incident and taken into custody.

A cornerback who played five seasons in the NFL, Browner was a member of the Patriots when they beat the Seattle Seahawks on Malcolm Butler’s last-minute interception.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s