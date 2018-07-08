  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    View All Programs
Filed Under:All-Star Game, Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have five players headed to the All-Star Game. If fans have their say, the team will add a sixth.

Though outfielder Andrew Benintendi was not selected to the team, he is one of five players fans can vote for as a part of the Final Vote.

Benintendi will go up against Andrelton Simmons, Eddie Rosario, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jean Segura for one spot.

After a red-hot weekend, Benintendi is now hitting .293 with 14 home runs, 55 RBI, and 65 runs scored. He is also 16-for-17 in stolen base attempts and has thrown out six runners.

To vote Benintendi onto the American League roster, fans can log onto the MLB website. Voting ends Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s