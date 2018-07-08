BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have five players headed to the All-Star Game. If fans have their say, the team will add a sixth.

Though outfielder Andrew Benintendi was not selected to the team, he is one of five players fans can vote for as a part of the Final Vote.

Benintendi will go up against Andrelton Simmons, Eddie Rosario, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jean Segura for one spot.

After a red-hot weekend, Benintendi is now hitting .293 with 14 home runs, 55 RBI, and 65 runs scored. He is also 16-for-17 in stolen base attempts and has thrown out six runners.

To vote Benintendi onto the American League roster, fans can log onto the MLB website. Voting ends Wednesday at 4 p.m.