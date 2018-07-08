BOSTON (CBS) — This year’s American League All-Star Team will include five Boston Red Sox, including two starters.

Mookie Betts will be starting in the outfield for the American League, while J.D. Martinez will be the starting designated hitter.

Betts entered the weekend leading the majors in batting average and OPS, and he ranked in the top 10 in home runs despite missing two weeks due to a back injury. This year marks Betts’ third consecutive All-Star appearance.

Martinez has shined in his first season in Boston, after signing a big-money contract in the offseason. The 30-year-old entered the weekend as the MLB leader in home runs and RBIs.

The Red Sox will also be represented in the American League reserves and pitchers. Boston ace Chris Sale, closer Craig Kimbrel, and first baseman Mitch Moreland made the team.

This year’s All-Star Game will be played in Washington, D.C, on Tuesday, July 17.