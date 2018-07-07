BOSTON (CBS) – A man was killed in a brazen daytime shooting in Roxbury Saturday afternoon, the third murder in Boston this week.

The fatal shooting occurred as Boston is grappling with an uptick in summer violence, including shootings occurring on the Fourth of July holiday that left one man dead and several injured.

On Saturday, a man in his late 20s was shot in the head and upper body while on a sidewalk on Homestead Street in Roxbury just after 3 p.m., according to Boston Police. He was later pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center.

No arrests have been made. A motive was unclear Saturday.

“Obviously, we’re looking for the public’s help,” Boston Police Commission William Evans said at the crime scene.

On Thursday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh decried the gunfire that broke out in Boston neighborhoods in recent days, with a strong message to the shooting victims.

“The people that got shot, you need to step up and talk about who shot you,” Walsh said Thursday. “You know, and stop blaming the police, and blaming the community and blaming society… if you get shot by a gun and you know who it is, then you need to help us out.”

Evans said Saturday the broad daylight shootings “are always troublesome.”

“I think it’s the third one we’ve had this week,” he said. “(As far as) Homicides so far, this puts us up four from where we were last year at this time. We had 25 at this time (last year). Now, we’re up to 29.”

As far as shootings, the city is “down about 25, 26 shootings” from the same time last year.

“Overall, the gun violence is down. They just seem to be more fatal this year,” Evans said.

On July 4 in Dorchester, four people were injured, one critically, on Fayston Street, where a shooting erupted between grownups arguing at a party when a bouncy house was about 20 yards away.

Hours later, a man in his 30s was shot and killed on Brookford Street in Dorchester.

Tuesday night, a man was shot dead in Roxbury.

Police do not believe the shootings are related, Evans said.

“But we need the public’s help here. We can’t have these shootings. We’ve got a playground right down the street,” Evans said. “It’s real brazen.”

Evans said police officers are canvassing the areas and reviewing surveillance video as part of their investigation.