BOSTON (CBS) – A man was arrested this week, suspected of at least 24 robberies in the last six months around Massachusetts.

Brandon McCallop was arraigned Friday in Charlestown District Court. He was ordered held on $450,000 bail.

Prosecutors say McCallop regularly demanded money while brandishing a gun. Surveillance video was key to McCallop’s arrest, as was a common description from all of the robbery victims.

Convenience store owner Muhammad Yaqoob said he won’t soon forget the bright eyes of the masked thief who entered his Somerville store Tuesday night, pointing a gun at him and his wife.

“He pointed at me, body language like ‘Don’t move or I’ll shoot you,” said Yaqoob, owner of M and M Convenience in Somerville. “He pointed at gun at (Yaqoob’s wife) and said ‘Give me the money.’ She said ‘Muhammad there’s a guy with a gun!’”

Yaqoob’s store was the last of McCallop’s alleged robberies. McCallop was arrested after police say he made off with around $600 from the store.

McCallop hid his face in court Friday as prosecutors said his M.O. was the same in all 24 cases.

“A black male with a firearm entered the establishment and robbed the employee at gunpoint,” attorneys described.

Surveillance video from a business in Charlestown allegedly shows McCallop casually entering the store. His behavior in that case was familiar to when he allegedly robbed Yaqoob’s business.

“He was not nervous. Did it quick. He came here, pointed a gun like as usual – he’s on the job,” said Yaqoob.

Yaqoob said he is glad his store had cameras. And now, thanks to McCallop’s arrest, Yaqoob says he also has peace of mind.

“I’m very relieved he got caught. I hope they put him in jail for a long time,” Yaqoob said.