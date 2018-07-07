HYANNIS (CBS) – A driver facing drunk driving charges is accused of striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Caitlyn Fenn, 28, of Hyannis was arrested by police following the pedestrian crash shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street.

Police say Fenn was driving a brown 2001 Volvo station wagon when she struck a 24-year-old Hyannis man who was crossing the street. The impact shattered the windshield of the Volvo.

The man was sent to Cape Cod Hospital with head and leg injuries that police believe to be not life-threatening.

The crash occurred as Hyannis bar patrons were spilling out onto Main Street early Saturday. Witnesses told police that Fenn’s Volvo was traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street just prior to the accident.

Police charged Fenn with driving under the influence of liquor, driving negligently so as to endanger and speeding. She was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.