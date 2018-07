FALMOUTH (CBS) – Flames ripped through a bus in the Steamship Authority parking lot in Falmouth on Saturday, destroying the vehicle and damaging 14 other cars in the area.

The fire broke out just before noon on Palmer Ave. The bus quickly went up in flames and the fire spread to several nearby cars.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The bus was completely destroyed. The fire is under investigation, but not considered suspicious.