STOUGHTON (CBS) – A driver is accused of bringing down a utility pole in Stoughton Friday and then taking off.

Police say a truck clipped the wires on Central Avenue at about 10:30 a.m., knocking out power to more than 700 customers.

No one was hurt, but the mess closed Central Street from Route 138 to Talbot Street.

Officers located the truck and driver a short distance from the scene. The driver is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.