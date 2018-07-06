WEATHER ALERTTropical Downpours Break The Heat Wave
BOSTON (CBS/AP) – In a freewheeling speech in Montana, Trump cycled through many of his favorite themes but repeatedly returned to vigorous campaign-year attacks on Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

He again referred to Warren of Massachusetts as “Pocahontas” to ridicule her claims of Native American ancestry. Warren is among the Democrats considered a potential 2020 candidate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and President Donald Trump. (Photos by Mark Wilson and Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Trump said Thursday that he would give her a DNA test in the middle of a debate and say: “I’ll give you a million dollars for your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.”

“We will take that little kit and say – but we have to do it gently. Because we’re in the #MeToo generation so we have to be very gentle – and we will very gently take that kit, and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm,” Trump said.

Warren responded on Twitter, saying Trump should focus his attention on families who are being separated at the Mexican border.

Trump also went after U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California, calling her a “low-IQ individual.” She has been calling for his impeachment for more than a year.

