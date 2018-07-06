ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Attleboro’s mayor now says anyone who leaves an animal in a car on a hot day will be fined.

Last week a woman received a warning after leaving two dogs in a car for 30 minutes while she went grocery shopping.

Another shopper posted photos of the incident on Facebook – upset the woman had not received more of a punishment. Her post was shared more than 1,200 times.

Mayor Paul Heroux say there is now a zero tolerance policy for people leaving animals in hot cars.

“It’s just not fair to the animal,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair to a child, it wouldn’t be fair to any vulnerable person.”

Heroux, who is also a dog owner, is urging others to call police if they see an animal locked in a car.