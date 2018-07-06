BOSTON (CBS) – Meteorologists and scientists from around the country are participating in ground-breaking research at the National Weather Center in Norman, OK. This is research that will likely save lives in the not too distant future.

On November 19, 2017 the GOES 16 satellite was successfully launched. The results have been extraordinary with crisp visible images. But the amazing imagery from GOES 16 is only part of the story. As it orbits the Earth at over 22,000 miles, GOES 16 can actually serve as a critical new tool in forecasting severe weather.

“Right now the data is sort of in its testing phase and that’s why we are here. evaluating the different data sets. from a new satellite in an operation setting,” says Kristen Cassady, NWS forecaster from Wilmington, Ohio.

The forecasters use a program called AWIPS II, a program we typically wouldn’t use in TV meteorology. However, the NWS invited meteorologists on TV to give a fresh perspective testing out products with the GOES satellite system.

Using real-time storm events, the goal is to use the GOES imagery and data to give critical forecast updates during severe weather events.

“Hopefully as a partnering with the broadcasters and those things. Being able to get across that information to the public in a more timely manner. and also with maybe more information to go along with those warnings,” says Michael Bowlan, OU & SPC Hazardous Weather Testbed Satellite Liaison.

We could easily see lightning jumps, high probabilities for large hail, and that increased lead time and confidence in issuing warnings.

“I think they will notice a difference. Maybe not directly but indirectly. in a sense in the way that forecasters are issuing warnings. hopefully with higher quality data. a more timely manner,” says Bowlan. “I think that it helps make more informed decisions and hopefully a better lead time.”

“As we all know it’s about keeping the public safe and trying to increase that lead time even by a couple minutes could be the difference between life and death for some people,” added Cassady.