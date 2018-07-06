BOSTON (CBS) – Lightning strikes are believed to have caused fires and tree damage in several towns in Massachusetts as storms roll through the area.

Just after noon, fires were reported in Beverly, Foxboro, Weymouth, Wellesley, and Norwell. Trees were also hit by lightning in Duxbury.

A home in Norwell went up in flames, though firefighters could not immediately confirm a lightning strike. Fire could be seen shooting through the roof of the house on Edgewood Park.

On Radcliffe Road in Wellesley, firefighters spent the afternoon battling a blaze. Smoke was pouring from the second floor of the home after lightning strike and fire.

Shed fires were reported in Foxboro, Beverly and Holbrook.

The Duxbury Fire Department shared photos of several trees that were hit by lightning. A tree also snapped and toppled down on wires on Congress Street in Duxbury.

.Lightning Strike on Eli’s Lane as the first batch of thunderstorms are coming through #Duxbury #weather pic.twitter.com/EstjAcHtSq — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 6, 2018

No injuries have been reported in the string of fires.