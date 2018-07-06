WEATHER ALERTTropical Downpours Break The Heat Wave
BOSTON (CBS) – Lightning strikes are believed to have caused fires and tree damage in several towns in Massachusetts as storms roll through the area.

foxboro Lightning Strikes Suspected As Cause Of Multiple Fires

Lightning hit the shed of a Foxboro home, starting a small fire. (Image Credit: Bill Shields/WBZ-TV)

Just after noon, fires were reported in Beverly, Foxboro, Weymouth, Wellesley, and Norwell. Trees were also hit by lightning in Duxbury.

A home in Norwell went up in flames, though firefighters could not immediately confirm a lightning strike. Fire could be seen shooting through the roof of the house on Edgewood Park.

norwellpolice Lightning Strikes Suspected As Cause Of Multiple Fires

Flames shoot through the roof of a Norwell home. (Image Credit: Norwell Police)

On Radcliffe Road in Wellesley, firefighters spent the afternoon battling a blaze. Smoke was pouring from the second floor of the home after lightning strike and fire.

wellesleypolice Lightning Strikes Suspected As Cause Of Multiple Fires

A house fire in Wellesley. (Image Credit: Wellesley Police)

Shed fires were reported in Foxboro, Beverly and Holbrook.

The Duxbury Fire Department shared photos of several trees that were hit by lightning. A tree also snapped and toppled down on wires on Congress Street in Duxbury.

No injuries have been reported in the string of fires.

