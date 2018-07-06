  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Fireworks, Local TV, Mansfield

MANSFIELD (CBS) – A man was seriously hurt by a firework at the Mansfield train station.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, a parking enforcement officer heard an explosion go off in the commuter lot and found a 38-year-old Blackstone man with a serious hand injury.

mansfield firework Man Seriously Injured By Firework At Mansfield Train Station

(WBZ-TV).

Police say the man lit a “consumer-grade” firework and placed it on the ground, but then picked it up again, and it exploded in his hand.

The officer applied a tourniquet to the injury on the man’s left arm as they waited for paramedics.

The station was searched to ensure it was safe and there were no major delays to the trains.

