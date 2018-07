LOWELL (CBS) – Police released a picture of a car that may have seriously injured a woman on a mobility scooter in Lowell.

Police say the car involved in a Tuesday hit-and-run is a dark colored mercury sable. The driver hit and seriously injured Donna Battencourt, who was riding a mobility scooter at the time.

The involved vehicle likely has heavy front-end damage.

Bettencourt, 46, was hit on Middlesex Street. She could lose her leg from the accident.