MILLBURY (CBS) – Dive teams have recovered man’s body from a pond in Millbury.

Divers pulled the body from Dorothy Pond just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. A relative says two cousins were out in a kayak looking for a tackle box that they lost while fishing on Thursday and one did not come back to the surface after diving under the water to look for it.

The other man came to shore and asked a neighbor to call 911. Local police, firefighters and the regional dive team responded to search. The Millbury Fire Chief says rain on Friday made the water murky and difficult to search.

The man’s family says they are thankful for the first responders’ efforts. “It’s been a bad day, but I got to say, the town of Millbury is very lucky to have the fire and police and EMS that we’ve got,” said Joe Coggans, the victim’s uncle. “We are very grateful for what they did.”

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating.