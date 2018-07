LYNN (CBS) – A child drowned in a swimming pool at a home on Boston Street in Lynn Friday.

Police say they received a call shortly after 6:00 p.m. for a 2-year-old child who was not breathing after being found in the pool.

Lynn police officers and firefighters responded and performed CPR. The child was taken to Salem Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. The Essex County District Attorney said foul play is not a factor.