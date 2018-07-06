BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Fire Department announced that an active firefighter died earlier this week during an off-duty motorcycle crash.

Firefighter Justin Poitras crashed on Tuesday and died a day later. The department did not say where the crash took place.

Poitras joined the department in October 2016. He previously served four years in the U.S. Marine Corp, where received an honorable discharge after participating in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His brother Joshua is a firefighter in Lowell.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, friends, and the members of the Boston Fire Department as we mourn his loss,” the fire department said in a statement.