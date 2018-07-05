WESTWOOD (CBS) – A 56-year-old man has drowned in a Westwood pond. First responders were called to Buckmaster Pond just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Police say James Kane from Brockton went for a swim with his brother and may have had some type of medical episode while in the water.

Westwood Police Chief Jeff Silva says first responders were in the water searching within minutes of the call. The pond is actually less than a mile away from the fire department, but due to the murky water, it took more than 20 minutes to find Kane.

The pond is the secondary water supply for Norwood so no swimming is allowed. No foul play is suspected in Kane’s death.