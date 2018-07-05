WEATHER ALERTTropical Downpours Break The Heat Wave
By Juli McDonald
By Juli McDonald

BOSTON (CBS) – Angelica Gonzalez-Garcia’s daughter hugged her new doll, a belated birthday present after she turned eight while detained in a Texas shelter. But the real gift she’ll remember her whole life was being reunited with her mother at Logan Airport Thursday after nearly two months apart.

“I can say today I am the happiest woman,” said Gonzalez-Garcia.

The mother and daughter arrived in the U.S. May 9 seeking asylum. Days later, they were separated with the mother transferred to another state.

reunion Mother & Daughter Separated At Border Reunited In Boston

Angelica Gonzalez-Garcia and her daughter reunited in Boston (WBZ-TV)

“The birds are sad when the sky is cloudy. I feel the same way when you’re not at my side,” said a translator as he read a poem written by Gonzalez-Garcia’s daughter when they were separated.

A civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family before the Federal District Court in Boston. After more than 50 days they are together again.

“This has to stop. This is trauma inflicted on children and it is trauma inflicted on parents, and it is entirely unnecessary,” said Susan Church, an immigration attorney.

reunion2 Mother & Daughter Separated At Border Reunited In Boston

Angelica Gonzalez-Garcia’s daughter (WBZ-TV)

The MetroWest Immigration Solidarity Network is fundraising for Gonzalez-Garcia to support her until she can work. The mother said she feels reborn, her heart filled with joy and gratitude.

“The whole of my life is here today with me, the most beautiful thing that I have ever seen in my life,” Gonzalez-Garcia said.

Now that she is reunited with her mother, the girl said she has two wishes: She wants to see snow and she wants to try pizza.

