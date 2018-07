MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A serious crash temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 495 in Middleboro on Thursday.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. between Exit 2 and 3. All lanes were closed briefly while a MedFlight helicopter landed, but the road has since reopened.

Traffic was backed up for several miles following the crash.

A pickup truck appears to have left the road, crashed into a wooded area and snapped a tree.

No further details are currently available.