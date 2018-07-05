CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Cambridge? We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Cambridge if you’re on a budget of $2,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5 Linnaean St., #37 (Peabody)

Listed at $2,400/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 5 Linnaean St., #37.

The building has on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2 Earhart St., #48A (East Cambridge)

Here’s a 423-square-foot studio apartment at 2 Earhart St., #48A, that’s also going for $2,400/month.

In the unit, you’ll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, quartz countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, an elevator, a fitness center, an indoor basketball court, a library, a pet grooming station and a conference room. If you’ve got a pet, you’ll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

30 Langdon St. (Peabody)

Located at 30 Langdon St., here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $2,400/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, closet space and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, cats are welcome and dogs are considered.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

320 Rindge Ave., #303 (North Cambridge)

This 795-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 320 Rindge Ave., #303. It’s listed for $2,400/month.

In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. The building boasts garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

24 Chauncy St., #19 (Peabody)

Located at 24 Chauncy St., #19, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $2,400/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and boasts excellent transit options.

