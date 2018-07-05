Some restaurants can be expensive, but totally worth the price of admission. These are the 8 Greatest places that Phantom says are worth the splurge.

Ostra

Boston

Kicking off the Great 8 is Ostra. Located in the Back Bay, Ostra is a Mediterranean inspired restaurant that is definitely worth your dining dollar. This luxurious seafood spot has high ceilings, bright colors and dark floors, with a menu that combines simplicity with extravagance. There is Japanese Hamachi tuna, outstanding oysters, and an over-the-top three-pound lobster worth shelling out some bucks for.

The Nordic Lodge

Charlestown, RI

The Nordic Lodge in Charlestown, Rhode Island is a culinary destination that is as memorable as it is filling. From April through December, the hungriest humans from all over the Northeast make a pilgrimage to this remote restaurant to eat and repeat. Their ultra-luxurious, over 100 item Viking Buffet is highlighted by all you can eat lobster and king crab, along with unlimited shrimp, prime rib, filet mignon, and Haagan-Daaz ice cream sundaes.

Menton

Boston

Another Great 8 winner is Menton in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood. If you are looking to really impress someone, this elegant space has a luxuriously modern décor, so the focus stays on the interesting and artistic food. The offerings change frequently as world renowned Chef Barbara Lynch likes to work with what’s in season. If you really want to go big at Menton, order the Chef’s Whim, where you experience an elaborate multi-course meal with the option to pair wine.

Strega Prime

Woburn

Steakhouses don’t get any bigger, flashier, or more fantastic than Strega Prime in Woburn. It is an intoxicating maze of fountains, private dining rooms, high-tech media walls, eye-catching artwork, a state of the art bar and lounge, and a mind-boggling wine list. When it comes to the food, Strega Prime is worth the splurge, with everything from a giant seafood tower to irresistible sides like Cider and Pancetta Brussels Sprouts and Truffle Parmesan Fries, to the insanely tender 14-ounce bone-in filet mignon.

Da Vinci Ristorante

Boston

Da Vinci on Columbus Ave. in Boston is a romantic, refined restaurant decked out with fine artwork and eye-catching candelabras, with a focus is on modern Italian cuisine. There is a satisfying beef tenderloin served in a red wine demi glaze reduction, and PEI Mussels sautéed and served in a fragrant broth of lemon, white wine, butter, and cherry tomatoes. If you really want to spoil yourself, you need to order the Bolognese, made with freshly ground sirloin and slow-cooked for hours.

Tosca

Hingham

Tosca in Hingham is a big, romantic restaurant with low lighting, exposed brick walls, mahogany beams, and lofty ceilings. While this place certainly looks fancy, the menu is great for any kind of meals whether you want something casual like wood-fired pizza, or if you want to go all out with something more upscale from their steak and chops menu.

Smith & Wollensky

Boston

Smith & Wollensky is one of the premiere high-end steakhouses in Boston, with an elegant dining room, a state of the art dry-aging room, and an open kitchen where the finest aged cuts are grilled just right. If you really feel like indulging, nothing finishes off a meal here like devouring their signature dessert – the Gigantic Chocolate Cake.

Sorellina

Boston

Sorellina in Copley Square is a special occasion kind of place, but if you are looking for an unbelievable meal, this is the reservation you must make. The soaring urban space is strikingly modern and the menu is mouthwatering. Opulent ways to start your meal include pillowy potato gnocchi topped with Maine lobster, or super juicy American Wagyu beef meatballs. Splurge-worthy entrees include the bone-in Veal

Chop with soft polenta and an 8-ounce Filet Mignon with whipped potatoes.

