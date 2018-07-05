BEDFORD (CBS) – Police believe a stolen van slammed through a glass garage door at a Bedford auto shop late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, a witness called to report a van bursting out of Riggio Auto Repair, which is located at the Sunoco station on Great Road.

The stolen van is owned by the business. Bedford Police said it appears the business was broken into, then the van was stolen. The suspect gained entry by breaking a hole through the glass of a second bay door.

Police say the van is a black 2004 GMC Safari with Massachusetts registration RAR10 and “Riggio Auto Repair” written on the side.

The suspect was last seen fleeing north toward Billerica.

No arrests have been made. The suspect is described as a white man with a think build, short hair, and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.