WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Fed up with illegal dumping, Worcester officials say they’ll soon publish names of confirmed offenders to get them to change their ways.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that city officials have spent several years going over surveillance footage and cutting open garbage bags in search of culprits at various dumping “hot spots.”

City Manager Edward Augustus says people who illegally dump items will be subjected to large fines and possible embarrassment from the forthcoming shaming campaign. He didn’t say exactly when it would start.

Augustus says violators are often from outside of Worcester.

A judge ordered a moving company from Marlboro, Massachusetts to pay $3,000 in June for piling unwanted items on a sidewalk.

A task force established in the city in 2015 has been working to combat illegal dumping.

