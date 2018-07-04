  • WBZ TVOn Air

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (CBS) – A Milford mother is facing charges for leaving her toddler in a car while she went shopping Tuesday in Rhode Island.

Police say the air conditioning was running when 21-year-old Annelise Marie Ambert locked her young son in a car and went shopping at Walmart in North Smithfield.

annelisemarieambert Milford Woman Charged With Leaving Son In Car While Shopping

Annelise Marie Ambert. (Image Credit: North Smithfield Police)

Police responded, broke the car’s windows and got the boy out. He was unhurt.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families was called.

Ambert is facing charges of cruelty or neglect of a child.

