BOSTON (CBS) — If his Instagram posts are any indication, Tom Brady seems to be having a lovely time out in Montana.

Unlike in years past when he’s spent time working with receivers, the quarterback appears to be spending time with his wife, his children, his parents … and a bear.

Yes, the most important man in professional sports was out enjoying nature and encountered a big old bear. It was a meeting that — fortunately for the Patriots — ended without incident.

See for yourself:

GOAT encounters Bear in the wild. Video from Tom Brady's Instagram pic.twitter.com/kyWKukpxSI — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) July 4, 2018

It was certainly a more exciting update than Brady’s previous entry to his Instagram story:

Brady’s also posted a video of some serious hail falling on his back porch, and a few videos of him taking a couple of mulligans off the tee while golfing.

He also sent a happy birthday message to his mother.

Brady’s clearly getting in some quality family time before he heads back to work at the end of the month for Patriots training camp. The team would probably prefer that he avoids encountering any more beasts in the wild.