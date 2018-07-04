  • WBZ TVOn Air

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing more than $10,000 worth of fireworks from a New Hampshire store.

Authorities say the theft happened at a Seabrook fireworks store around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Suspects police say stole $10,000 in fireworks from a Seabrook store. (Image Credit: Seabrook Police)

Town police say the men broke into the rear wall of the store and loaded a white truck with the fireworks before driving away.

Police have released surveillance footage of the theft to help identify the suspects.

