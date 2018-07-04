  • WBZ TVOn Air

ROCKLAND (CBS) — The beloved dog of a family on the South Shore was spooked by fireworks Tuesday night and ran away from home.

The Copelands say someone was setting off fireworks near their on Birch Bottom Circle in Rockland. The loud noises scared one-year-old Gigi, a Bernese mountain dog, causing her to bolt out their “doggy” door.

rockland missing dog 1 Dog, Spooked By Fireworks, Runs Away From Rockland Home

Gigi ran away from home after being scared by fireworks (Photo Courtesy: Copeland Family)

Gigi managed to get past the backyard fence and a neighbor said they saw the 100-pound dog sprinting down the street late Tuesday night, but she hasn’t been seen since.

“We’ve been devastated all day. Just non-stop crying and hoping, reaching out to everyone that we can in the hopes that someone knows something or saw her so that we can find her. It’s basically like she’s our sibling or a kid and she’s missing,” said Alicia Copeland.

lostdog Dog, Spooked By Fireworks, Runs Away From Rockland Home

A ‘lost dog’ sign for Gigi (WBZ-TV)

The family has posted flyers, searched the woods, contacted police and posted on social media.

If you see Gigi, please call the police.

