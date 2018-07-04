BOSTON (CBS) — It’s finally Tyler Thornburg time.

The righty reliever was officially activated on Wednesday morning, prior to the Red Sox’ 11 a.m. game in Washington against the Nationals.

Thornburg was originally acquired by the Red Sox prior to last season, in exchange for Travis Shaw. But, due to a shoulder injury, he’s yet to pitch a single inning for the major league club.

The 29-year-old has 144 MLB appearances to his name, along with a 2.87 ERA and 1.188 WHIP. He has struck out 220 batters in 219.2 innings, while walking 91 batters.

In 2016, prior to the trade to Boston, Thornburg made a career-high 67 appearances, posting a 2.15 ERA, a 0.940 WHIP, and earning 13 saves and 20 holds.

In 18 minor league appearances this season during his rehab, he pitched 16.1 innings with a 4.96 ERA and a 1.408 ERA.

The Red Sox sent William Cuevas down to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear room for Thornburg.