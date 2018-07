MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A father and son were injured by fireworks in Marshfield late Tuesday night.

Police say a firework shell went off on the beach off Farragut Road around 9 p.m., grazing the father and hitting the 10-year-old boy in the legs.

The boy was taken to South Shore Hospital with minor burns.

This was not an official fireworks show. Police are investigating who was setting off the fireworks.