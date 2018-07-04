Filed Under:Crime, Dorchester, Local TV, Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Four people are injured after two shootings just a few blocks apart in Dorchester Wednesday evening.

At the first scene on Fayson Street, police said two people shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

dorchestershootingjuly4 Dorchester Shootings Leave 4 Injured, 1 In Critical Condition

Police investigate a shooting on Fayson Street in Dorchester on July 4 (WBZ-TV)

The second shooting occurred on Maywood Street. One person was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Police Commissioner William Evans, the shootings may have been sparked by an argument at a party taking place on Fayson Street.

“Words were exchanged and obviously instead of fighting with their hands, they pulled out guns and there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Evans.

Shell cases from three different weapons have been found, police said. No arrests have been made.

