SAUGUS (CBS) — First responders were seen giving chest compressions to a person pulled from the water at Breakheart Reservation on Wednesday evening.

Multiple dive teams were in the Saugus lake around 5:50 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

WBZ-TV’s Gary Brode was on the scene and reported that a man was taken out of the water and brought into an ambulance while CPR was performed.

No word yet on the man’s condition. Police have not released any more information at this time.