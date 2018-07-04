  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the signature days of summer in Boston has arrived.

People began lining up hours before the Esplanade gates opened at 9 a.m. for Wednesday’s Fourth of July festivities.

Tuesday night’s rehearsal concert ramped up the anticipation. Fans is the crowd danced along as Newton native Rachel Platten took the stage.

4th Fourth Of July Festivities Underway On Boston Esplanade

Visitors wait in line to grab their spot on the Esplanade for the Fourth of July. (WBZ-TV)

The concert lineup also includes the Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddens, Rita Moreno, Natalie Cortez and of course the world famous Boston Pops orchestra.

If you’re heading to the Esplanade, there are several items you can’t bring. Backpacks, coolers on wheels, weapons and fireworks, glass containers, alcohol, and drones are all prohibited.

4tha Fourth Of July Festivities Underway On Boston Esplanade

The line before gates open to get onto the Esplanade on the Fourth of July. (WBZ-TV)

Another hot day is anticipated on Wednesday. So be sure to bring water and sunscreen.

The concert gets underway at 8 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled for 10:30-11 p.m.

