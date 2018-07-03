BOSTON (CBS) — It was a bit of a unique offseason for all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski.

After putting forth a dominant performance in a Super Bowl loss to cap off an All-Pro season, Gronkowski immediately discussed the possibility of retirement after the game. Rumors of a professional wrestling or acting career persisted, but Gronkowski ultimately decided that he would be returning to the Patriots. Though he — along with Tom Brady — skipped all of the Patriots’ optional offseason workouts and practices, he did attend mandatory minicamp, and he’s now preparing for training camp, which begins in just a few short weeks.

Gronkowski was asked by former Patriot Willie McGinest in an NFL Network interview about the time this offseason spent resting, vacationing, and reflecting.

“I am refreshed,” said Gronkowski. “You know after the seasons, the long seasons, how your body can feel and everything. So I just wanted to see where I was at, and see how I could get my body feeling, see if I could handle it, endure it again. And I feel like I’m super ready, man.”

As he for most things, Gronkowski said he’s “super excited” for the “fun” year that lies ahead for New England.

“I’m super excited about the upcoming season. It’s going to be fun,” Gronkowski said. “We’ve got another year, another training camp, it’s always a grind. You’ve gotta get yourself through that. And then just, excited for the season, man. You know how it goes. Another year down, you know what to expect now. Going into year nine, you know how to do it. So I kind of feel like that’s good to have in the back of your mind. You know what how it goes down, you know what to do, so super excited for this year.”

While Gronkowski didn’t make any guarantees about the Patriots taking care of unfinished business and winning next year’s Super Bowl, he did admit that the Patriots’ goal in 2018 is obvious.

“It’s to get back to where we were again, no doubt about that,” he said. “And then, you know, the basic, ‘We’re taking one minute at a time. One day at a time. One opponent at a time.’ So, you’ve just gotta live by that. And I love living like that, man. You do gotta take it one day at a time, and it’s true. You’ve gotta take it one week at a time, one opponent at a time. But obviously the high expectations and everything are to get back to where we were.”