Filed Under:Local TV, Puerto Rico

BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuee families living in hotels across the U.S. can stay there through at least July 23.

Judge Timothy Hillman of Massachusetts’ federal court granted the extension Tuesday. He says a restraining order temporarily blocking their evictions from the hotels will remain until at least midnight July 23, allowing them to stay until checkout time the following day.

Hillman’s decision extends the restraining order put in place Saturday by Judge Leo Sorokin.

The program has paid for hotel stays for thousands of Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria last September. The vouchers were supposed to expire last Sunday, meaning the evacuees could have been evicted from the hotels.

puerto rico six months Federal Judge In Mass. Extends Housing For Puerto Rican Hurricane Evacuees

An aerial view of Juana Matos neighborhood six months after Hurricane Maria in Catano, Puerto Rico, on March 18, 2018.
(Photo by Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images)

FEMA said it will comply with the order and notify hotels that the program has been extended, but said it has no further comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s