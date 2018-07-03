BOSTON (CBS) – Passengers on an MBTA Orange Line joined together to help free a trapped woman.

She was pinned between the train and platform at the Mass Ave. Station around 5:30 Friday night.

“The next thing you know I see a guy just tearing down the platform yelling someone call 911,” said Pete Shamon.

Shamon was onboard the Orange Line Train heading to Forest Hills at the time. He jumped out to check it out and recruited people to help him push the train at the same time to free the woman’s leg.

“The next thing I know is everyone started running over and grabbing the train and pushing and you know there was probably 15-20 people starting pushing the train, about 5 seconds she’s out,” said Shamon.

Shamon said he got the idea to push the train from recently seeing a 2014 viral video of passengers helping a stuck person in Australia.

“I immediately hopped on the train and said good thing you posted this to the guy who did because I don’t know how long she would have been sitting there,” Shamon said.

He doesn’t want credit and just wants people to see this story and step into action if it happens again.

“Hopefully lots of people know this is the thing to do, hopefully this doesn’t happen again,” Shamon said.

The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center with leg injuries, according to the MBTA.