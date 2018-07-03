PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A man who allegedly threatened to shoot his parents and forced his mother to jump out a window will be in court Tuesday.

Police were called to a home on Currier Road in Pelham, New Hampshire just after 5 p.m. Monday by a man who said his son threatened to shoot him with a gun.

“The father was able to block a bedroom door in order to give his wife time to jump out the window. He was then able to run out the front door and call police,” Pelham police said in a statement.

The son, 37-year-old Justin Levasseur, ended up in a standoff with officers for more than three hours before he finally gave up.

Levasseur was charged with simple assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

His mother was taken to Lowell General Hospital. There’s no word yet on her condition.