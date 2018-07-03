BOSTON (CBS) — A former Massachusetts State Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of embezzlement amid the Troop E overtime pay scandal.

Gregory Raftery, 47, of Westwood, was charged with embezzlement from a state agency receiving federal funds on June 26.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Raftery acknowledged that in 2015 he was paid over $24,000, and in 2016, he was paid over $30,000 for overtime hours that he did not work.” He admitted that he did not work for hundreds of hours of overtime by either leaving early or not showing up at all. Raftery would then submit fake traffic citations dated during the hours that he didn’t work to make it appear as though he was.

On June 27, three state troopers were arrested and charged with theft of government funds.

Recently retired Lt. David Wilson, 57, was in charge of overtime shifts. Prosecutors say he did not work some or all of his shifts but still submitted altered or fake traffic tickets to make it appear he had. Trooper Paul Cesan, 50, and Trooper Gary Herman, 45 also allegedly turned in fraudulent traffic tickets.

Prosecutors said Cesan was also recently retired and Trooper Herman was just suspended. All three pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and are scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on July 10.