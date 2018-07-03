WEATHER ALERTHigh Heat, Oppressive Humidity And Potential Thunderstorms
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Bill Shields, Falmouth, Local TV

FALMOUTH (CBS) – For 46 years, the Gosnold Center in Falmouth has been successfully treating drug addiction.

But with the opioid problem enveloping so many lives, the Gosnold needed more space. And they found it at a former nursing home in Falmouth.

gosnold protest sign Falmouth Residents Protest Placing Proposed Detox Facility Near School

Some Falmouth residents are opposed to placing a drug detox center near a Falmouth school. (WBZ-TV)

But for some local residents, there’s a huge problem with the potential new site: its steps away from the Morse Pond School for fifth and sixth graders.

“I support Gosnold, but not next to a school,” said Heather Rivera, a mother of two.

gosnold treatment center Falmouth Residents Protest Placing Proposed Detox Facility Near School

The Gosnold treatment center in Falmouth. (WBZ-TV)

“Falmouth has 44 acres, they (should) be able to find somewhere else,” said Don McRae.

But Gosnold officials say they’ve never had a security issue with one of their clients.

“Nonetheless, we will make sure every step is taken to make sure the kids are safe,” said Richard Curcuru, from Gosnold.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s