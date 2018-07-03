FALMOUTH (CBS) – For 46 years, the Gosnold Center in Falmouth has been successfully treating drug addiction.

But with the opioid problem enveloping so many lives, the Gosnold needed more space. And they found it at a former nursing home in Falmouth.

But for some local residents, there’s a huge problem with the potential new site: its steps away from the Morse Pond School for fifth and sixth graders.

“I support Gosnold, but not next to a school,” said Heather Rivera, a mother of two.

“Falmouth has 44 acres, they (should) be able to find somewhere else,” said Don McRae.

But Gosnold officials say they’ve never had a security issue with one of their clients.

“Nonetheless, we will make sure every step is taken to make sure the kids are safe,” said Richard Curcuru, from Gosnold.