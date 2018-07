DEDHAM (CBS) — A raccoon from Dedham found himself in an interesting pickle on Tuesday morning.

Dedham Police tweeted that they came across the “little guy” stuck on top of a street sign. He was balanced between two back-to-back signs, clinging to the sides.

This little guy got stuck on top of a street sign. Animal Control got him down and sent him on his way. pic.twitter.com/ShJ0dzSIqK — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) July 3, 2018

Animal Control was called to help the raccoon down. He was brought safely to the ground and Animal Control “sent him on his way.”