NORTHBOROUGH (CBS) — This August, thousands of people will bike across Massachusetts in the two-day Pan-Mass Challenge. This is more than a bike ride. The PMC raises millions of dollars in the fight against cancer.

Riders spend the summer training and fundraising for the ride. And some of these fundraising efforts can get pretty creative, including a Northborough farmer who is producing smiles, fun, and a rustic adventure.

“We’re here at our farm, Davidian Brothers Farm in Northboro, Mass. We’re celebrating life, really,” Mike Davidian told us. Mike is the organizer of the 3rd annual PMC Farm Fest.

On this steamy weekend in June, a trip to the farm included a petting zoo, face painting, tractor rides, live music, camping, hot air balloon rides, and more.

Mike is also a 10-year PMC rider, “I want to help with cancer research and knowing 100% of my dollars goes to that — that’s a great thing.”

Every dollar raised at the Farm Fest goes to the PMC, which then goes right to Dana Farber to support cancer research and treatments.

“The work that the PMC does is just wonderful and benefits so many people,” said Tricia Campero. Her son, Christian, has been cancer-free for 6 years now.

Austin Jones, another young cancer survivor at the event, also knows this is more than just a fun-filled day on the farm, “It’s just wonderful. It just feels like everybody’s cooperating. This whole entire thing maybe could maybe save their lives.”

“It’s just an honor being here with other cancer survivors,” Christian added.

After hours of entertainment under the sun, families are invited to camp out in the peach orchard for the night.

“We really have a lot of fun,” Mike said. A whole lot of fun — for an incredible cause.

“It’s heart-touching,” explained Austin’s mom, Courtney, “It restores your faith in humanity that there’s a lot of good people out there that really care.”

This year’s PMC Farm Fest raised $8,000. Every penny helps the PMC reach this year’s record goal of $52 million.

WBZ is proud to be your official PMC station. Join us for live coverage of Opening Ceremonies from Sturbridge on August 3rd at 7pm on WBZ-TV. We will also bring you live coverage of the 2018 ride straight through PMC weekend.

