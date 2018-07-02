WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island (CBS) — A man was arrested after Rhode Island police say he shot at them multiple times in three locations and injured one officer.

It all started around 4:35 a.m. Monday when a Woonsocket officer spotted a man with an automatic weapon on Kendrick Street. The man shot at police officers but was able to run away into the woods, Woonsocket Chief of Police Thomas Oates said.

The man shot at police for a second time as they cornered him in the woods near Elm Street. This time, a bullet struck the upper thigh of an officer. He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released.

Evading police again, the man made it to Social Street, where a standoff ensued. During that time, the man shot at police and made idle threats. After two hours, police said, they were able to distract him and bring him into custody. He was taken to the hospital but it is unclear what his injuries are.

Throughout the ordeal, at least three officers also fired their weapons.

Police say the man could be arraigned as early as Monday. His identity, along with the identity of the injured officer, has not been released.