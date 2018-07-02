(CNN) — Voters overwhelmingly agree with the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday.

More than 6 in 10 voters — 63% — agree with the landmark Supreme Court decision on abortion, while 31% disagree. There’s a surprisingly small gender divide on the issue, with women agreeing on the decision at 65% and men just four points behind.

Republican voters are the only group in which a majority disagree with the decision — by a margin of 58% to 36%.

All other listed parties, education, age and racial groups agree with the decision, the strongest of which are Democrats (84% agree), African Americans (71%), and white voters with a college degree (70%).

On the question of whether the Senate should consider President Donald Trump’s nominee before the November election, 46% say the Senate should take up the nomination, while 48% say the chamber should not consider it until after the midterms, with a strict party divide and independents split 43% to 50%.

Exactly half of voters say they believe the Supreme Court is motivated by politics rather than law (50% to 42%).

The public is also split on whether the Court has a partisan lean, with 31% saying it is too conservative, 19% feeling it is too liberal, and 41% believing it is just right.

Looking ahead to November, 50% of voters say they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the election were held today, compared with 41% who say they would vote for the Republican. The gap among women is 25-points for Democrats compared to an eight point advantage for Republicans among men.

Independents side with the Democrats by a 49% to 35% margin.

Immigration is the top issue respondents say will determine how they vote, according to the survey, with 27% saying so. That is followed by the economy (23%), health care (22%) and gun policy (13%).

