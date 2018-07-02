BOSTON (Hoodline) – If you’ve got Southeast Asian fare on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest Boston eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for Thai or Vietnamese food.

Soup Shack

779 Centre St., Jamaica Plain

Soup Shack is a noodle bar specializing in Thai and Vietnamese noodle dishes, as well as Japanese ramen. Whether you’re craving pho or khao soi (a Thai chicken and coconut curry noodle soup), this spot has you covered. The menu is rounded out with some snacks like edamame and pork belly bao buns, as well as rice bowls with roasted duck or pork.

Yelp users are excited about Soup Shack, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Kevin L., who reviewed Soup Shack on June 24, wrote, “This is a great addition to JP. The restaurant specializes in noodles — Vietnamese pho, Japanese ramen, and Thai noodle soup. It has a sushi counter setup, which is great for small parties but more difficult for parties greater than four. I also enjoyed the open concept where I can watch the chef prepare my meal.”

Jim C. noted, “My husband ordered his favorite Thai noodle dish, khao soi. It is easily one of the best in Boston! Very authentic! It came with a very well-cooked chicken leg, as it should, as opposed to slices of chicken breast most Thai restaurants serve them with, if they have it on the menu at all.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Soup Shack is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Saigon Chicken House

223 Adams St., South Dorchester

As its name suggests, Saigon Chicken House is a Vietnamese spot specializing in chicken. Diners can enjoy their bird steamed and served over rice, in a pho soup or fried with fish sauce, among other options. Another house specialty is Napoleon beef, a dish of beef in a spicy sauce with a fried egg, pate and a baguette for dipping.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Saigon Chicken House is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Nina N., who reviewed Saigon Chicken House on June 23, wrote, “You can order a variety of rice dishes with steamed chicken, or noodle soup with chicken, and even chicken hot pot. I have tried menu item number 50, which is a rice noodle soup with bamboo served with a side of chicken salad. This dish is great for cold rainy weather. The soup broth is very light, while the meat on the chicken salad is tender.”

Michael C. noted, “It might seem a bit pricey but we think it was worth it. The cage-free chicken was very good and the beef napoleon, bò né, was phenomenal.”

Saigon Chicken House is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Tasty Thai

153 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale

If you’re looking for classic Thai fare like pad thai, chicken skewers or fried rice, Tasty Thai will fill the bill. Popular with the takeout crowd, this Roslindale newcomer also offers a few quirkier options like cranberry crab Rangoon and shrimp potstickers.

Yelp users are excited about Tasty Thai, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on the site.

Yelper Cara B., who was one of the first users to visit Tasty Thai on May 25, wrote, “This place is excellent. I’ve only been once for takeout and only got a few items, but they were all better than any other Thai food I’ve had in the area.”

Carol S. noted, “I’ve been hearing about this place since it opened, and I am so glad I finally checked it out! I ordered online on my way home from work, and my order was ready and waiting.The food is fresh.”

Tasty Thai is open from 4:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday and 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)