Filed Under:Boston Celtics, robert williams

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Celtics rookie Robert Williams is making a horrible first impression.

The Celtics rookies held their first practice Sunday, getting ready for the Las Vegas summer league that starts this week.

But Williams wasn’t there. He missed his flight to Boston and then practice as well.

williams22 Robert Williams Misses Flight And First Celtics Rookie Practice

Danny Ainge, Robert Williams and Brad Stevens, June 29, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

The Celtics’ first round pick missed his introductory phone call the day after the NBA draft.

He was introduced to the media on Friday at the Auerbach Center, but he reportedly went back to College Station, Texas, where he played at Texas A & M, for the weekend.

