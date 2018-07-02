BOSTON (CBS) — As the Red Sox and Yankees take turns flip-flopping for first place in the AL East, the Red Sox have scored at least one resounding victory.

Major League Baseball released the updated All-Star voting numbers on Monday, and Boston’s J.D. Martinez has a stranglehold on the designated hitter spot.

Martinez has received 2,236,945 votes. That’s more than twice as many as Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton, who’s received 977,274 votes.

As a result, with just three days left in voting, it’s fair to assume that Martinez will get his second career All-Star spot and first since 2015. Such an honor will be well-earned for Martinez, who has performed (and then some) after signing a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox in the spring.

Martinez has played in 81 of Boston’s 85 games, starting 32 games in the outfield and 49 games at DH. He leads the majors with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs, and he’s hitting .324 (fourth in the AL) with a 1.025 OPS (third in the AL).

Stanton, meanwhile, has not exactly been a dominant hitter through his first half-season in pinstripes. He has hit 19 home runs and 16 doubles, but he’s batting just .266 on the season with an .846 OPS. He’s struck out 108 times, which is fourth-most in the AL.

Elsewhere, Boston right fielder Mookie Betts is the leading vote-getter in the outfield, as he is in line to make his third consecutive All-Star Game.

The Red Sox and Yankees have a long way to go before a division winner is crowned, but in the department of big-name offseason acquisitions, the Red Sox undoubtedly get the check mark through the season’s halfway point.

Here’s how the rest of the AL All-Star voting looks, from MLB, with Red Sox players in bold.

CATCHER

1. Wilson Ramos, Rays: 1,556,195

2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees: 1,116,568

3. Brian McCann, Astros: 961,325

4. Salvador Perez, Royals: 614,492

5. Yan Gomes, Indians: 522,139

FIRST BASE

1. Jose Abreu, White Sox: 1,312,221

2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros: 1,088,068

3. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox: 907,955

4. Albert Pujols, Angels: 688,594

5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 499,603

SECOND BASE

1. Jose Altuve, Astros: 3,405,815

2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 997,724

3. Dee Gordon, Mariners: 528,270

4. Jason Kipnis, Indians: 372,885

5. Jed Lowrie, Athletics: 255,092

THIRD BASE

1. Jose Ramirez, Indians: 1,811,902

2. Alex Bregman, Astros: 1,050,370

3. Miguel Andujar, Yankees: 963,641

4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers: 590,283

5. Kyle Seager, Mariners: 447,940

SHORTSTOP

1. Manny Machado, Orioles: 1,272,233

2. Carlos Correa, Astros: 1,135,152

3. Francisco Lindor, Indians: 898,977

4. Didi Gregorius, Yankees: 824,710

5. Jean Segura, Mariners: 675,140

OUTFIELD

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox: 3,119,106

2. Mike Trout, Angels: 2,666,972

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees: 2,021,348

4. George Springer, Astros: 1,141,661

5. Michael Brantley, Indians: 1,093,376

6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox: 1,071,135

7. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros: 768,281

8. Josh Reddick, Astros: 706,145

9. Eddie Rosario, Twins: 666,108

10. Mitch Haniger, Mariners: 652,563

11. Brett Gardner, Yankees: 636,087

12. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox: 506,993

13. Aaron Hicks, Yankees: 483,574

14. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers: 469,578

15. Tyler Naquin, Indians: 344,639

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox: 2,236,945

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: 977,274

3. Evan Gattis, Astros: 953,460

4. Nelson Cruz, Mariners: 601,794

5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians: 559,915

Fans can cast their votes at MLB.com through Thursday.