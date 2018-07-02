BOSTON (CBS) — Two Massachusetts neighborhoods are favorites of the ultrarich, according to a new ranking.

Realtor.com says Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood and Woods Hole on Cape Cod rank seventh and eighth on its Top 10 list of the most expensive and exclusive neighborhoods in the country.

With a median home listing price of more than $3 million, parking spaces in Beacon Hill can even sell for a half a million dollars.

“All the power players live here: doctors, attorneys, guys who work in wealth management and finance,” real estate agent Collin Bray tells the website.

Woods Hole also has a median home list price of more than $3 million. Realtor.com says helicopter pads are not an unusual sight and buyers covet colonial homes on the water with their own private piers.

Realtor.com deemed Atherton, California to be the most exclusive neighborhood. The median home list price in that Silicon Valley community is over $10 million.

The ranking is based on median listing prices over the past year.